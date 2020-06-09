Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ironman Wales is the biggest event in Pembrokeshire's calendar

The Ironman Wales triathlon due to be held in Pembrokeshire has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 2,000 athletes from all over the world were due to take part in the sold out event on 6 September, with thousands of spectators gathering in Tenby and along the route.

The annual event is said to be worth £3.7m to the local economy.

Organisers said the safety of the community was the "utmost priority".

Ironman Wales will return on 12 September 2021.

Pembrokeshire first hosted the Ironman in 2011 and it is billed as one of the world's toughest endurance events, attracting athletes from about 50 different countries.

This year's event - which comprises of a 2.4-mile (3.86km) swim, a 112-mile (180km) bike ride and a marathon - sold out in a matter of hours.

Pembrokeshire council leader, David Simpson, said he supported the decision to cancel this year's event.

"I, along with the thousands of Ironman Wales Pembrokeshire fans throughout the county and of course the many brave and dedicated competitors and travelling supporters, am deeply disappointed that Ironman Wales is not able to take place on the 6th September," he said.

"The event has become a much loved annual fixture in the Pembrokeshire calendar.

"However, there is no doubt that this is the correct decision and the council fully supports the postponement due to Covid-19 restrictions."