A woman who took part in a Ruqya treatment to remove an "evil spirit" says she opted for it after exhausting all medical avenues.

Afiya, 23, has suffered from digestive issues and insomnia for five years and took part in the ritual at a mosque in Sheffield.

Medical professionals have warned people who take part in the treatments - which have been described as exorcisms - may not be receiving the medical help they require for their illnesses.

Marjorie Wallace, chief executive of the SANE mental health charity, said: "Exorcism in itself will not really help a person who is severely mentally ill.

"If someone has a severe illness such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder it's most unlikely that exorcism will be their answer."

Those who carry out rituals have told the BBC all participants are happy to take part, with the process not aimed at replacing medical treatment.