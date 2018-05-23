'I want to be your Fortnite buddy'

A growing number of successful Fortnite gamers are creating a micro-industry by offering their services as in-game bodyguards and coaches to new players.

Charging up to £20 an hour they deliver coaching remotely and accompany their clients in the game, keeping them safe from attack and teaching them how to play.

The 12A rated game has been criticised for being too addictive and violent for young children and the NSPCC has warned voice and text chat systems in the popular Fortnite game are leaving children open to being contacted by strangers.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore