Wales
Top Stories
Active travel law sees no rise in cycling
And figures show fewer children walking to school as AMs criticise progress in the last five years.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
- comments
Related content
- 'Time to change design of towns and cities'
- 2017 traffic jams 'cost drivers £280m'
- 'Backlash fear' if cars are curbed
- Walking and cycling law 'frustration'
Funeral for Wales and Lions rugby player
Gareth Williams won five caps for Wales, two Welsh Cups with Bridgend and toured with the Lions.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Related content
Dragon holograms 'fly' into castle
New attraction at Caernarfon Castle uses latest technology to attract people to historic landmark.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section North West Wales
Related content
Sport Swansea close in on Potter for manager role
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Football
Union stands ground on Labour election
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Caernarfon bypass given the green light
- 24 May 2018
- From the section North West Wales
Learning disability housing cash warning
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Swansea Uni energy project wins award
- 24 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
12,000 pupils attending Hay Festival
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Mid Wales
'Skills gap' for Welsh TV industry
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Wales
New £5bn contract to run Wales' trains
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
- comments
Cladding ban plan after Grenfell fire
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Watch/Listen
Also in the news
Raising the roof: In a day!
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Cylchgrawn
Two snakes found dead in pillowcase
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Features & Analysis
'Complex but exciting'
A transport expert's take on Wales' new rail franchise
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Your Pictures
A selection of your pictures from across Wales
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Badger baiting uncovered
A baiting network is infiltrated by an undercover reporter
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Data deluge
Spare a thought for those sending those 'stay in touch' emails
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Wales
In Pictures: RAF100
Over 23,000 people visited the RAF100 tour in Cardiff
- 21 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Life with Bipolar
Leanne Williams talks about coping with the 'cruel' disorder
- 20 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Sport
Sport Ospreys report overall trading losses
Ospreys have reported an overall trading loss before tax of £506,494 for the 2016-17 financial year.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Rugby Union
Sport Jones has 'every faith' in Liverpool
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport North and Moriarty free for Wales tour
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Rugby Union
- comments
Sport Selby wanted 'big' featherweight pay day
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Boxing
Stories from BBC Cymru Fyw
Sêl bendith i ffordd osgoi Caernarfon
Llywodraeth Cymru yn cyhoeddi y byddan nhw'n bwrw ymlaen gyda chynllun ffordd osgoi Caernarfon a Bontnewydd.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Gogledd-Orllewin
Llai'n cerdded a seiclo er gwaethaf deddf
Nifer y bobl sy'n cerdded a seiclo i'r gwaith ddim wedi cynyddu yn y pum mlynedd ers i ddeddfwriaeth gael ei chyflwyno i hyrwyddo hynny.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Gwleidyddiaeth
Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2018 mewn 200 gair
Ryff geid Cymru Fyw ar gyfer yr wythnos fawr yn Llanelwedd
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Cylchgrawn
Watch/Listen
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter