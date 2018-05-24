Mid Wales
12,000 pupils attending Hay Festival
The festival's celebration of literature and the arts will see events streamed into classrooms.
Extra £27m for overspent health board
A review found Hywel Dda health board had "excess" costs because of the size of the area it covers.
Safety fears over 'eroded' paddling pool
A seafront paddling pool closed since 2016 cannot be reopened due to "decades of erosion".
New £5bn contract to run Wales' trains
Raising the roof: In a day!
Self-drive threat to cars and buses?
Probe after red kite caught in gin trap
Blind people 'cannot read' health advice
Swansea close in on Potter for manager role
Swansea City are closing in on securing a deal to appoint Ostersunds manager Graham Potter as their new manager.
Ospreys report overall trading losses
Ospreys have reported an overall trading loss before tax of £506,494 for the 2016-17 financial year.
