Mid Wales

Top Stories

12,000 pupils attending Hay Festival

The festival's celebration of literature and the arts will see events streamed into classrooms.

Extra £27m for overspent health board

A review found Hywel Dda health board had "excess" costs because of the size of the area it covers.

Safety fears over 'eroded' paddling pool

A seafront paddling pool closed since 2016 cannot be reopened due to "decades of erosion".

News in more languages