North East Wales
Teachers strike over school management
The high school is closed to some pupils after staff launched the first of six planned days of action.
- 24 May 2018
Cancer sufferer's year-long benefit wait
Alan McKitrick had to wait 56 weeks to appeal against the decision to refuse him benefits.
- 23 May 2018
Ex-Victorian asylum set to be bought
The Grade II-listed North Wales Hospital will be redeveloped for flats and 200 homes.
- 23 May 2018
New £5bn contract to run Wales' trains
- 23 May 2018
Line reopens after person hit by train
- 23 May 2018
Tawel Fan report claims 'misleading'
- 22 May 2018
Drink-driver crashed into pile of manure
- 22 May 2018
Swansea close in on Potter for manager role
Swansea City are closing in on securing a deal to appoint Ostersunds manager Graham Potter as their new manager.
- 24 May 2018
Ospreys report overall trading losses
Ospreys have reported an overall trading loss before tax of £506,494 for the 2016-17 financial year.
- 24 May 2018
