North East Wales

Teachers strike over school management

The high school is closed to some pupils after staff launched the first of six planned days of action.

Cancer sufferer's year-long benefit wait

Alan McKitrick had to wait 56 weeks to appeal against the decision to refuse him benefits.

  • 23 May 2018
Ex-Victorian asylum set to be bought

The Grade II-listed North Wales Hospital will be redeveloped for flats and 200 homes.

