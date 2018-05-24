North West Wales
Top Stories
Caernarfon bypass given the green light
The long-awaited new road will help ease congestion and reduce journey times, says first minister.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section North West Wales
Dragon holograms 'fly' into castle
New attraction at Caernarfon Castle uses latest technology to attract people to historic landmark.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section North West Wales
New £5bn contract to run Wales' trains
The new French-Spanish operator promises Wales' rail services will be "unrecognisable" in five years time.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
- comments
Management jobs at risk in council cuts
- 23 May 2018
- From the section North West Wales
Toddlers test memory of dementia patients
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Sport Bangor appoint Harrison as new manager
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Sport
Golf star's childhood course to be sold
- 21 May 2018
- From the section North West Wales
Life for estranged wife stabbing murder
- 21 May 2018
- From the section North West Wales
Wales football team fund defibrillators
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Wales Sport
Latest stories
Swansea close in on Potter for manager role
Swansea City are closing in on securing a deal to appoint Ostersunds manager Graham Potter as their new manager.
- 24 May 2018
Ospreys report overall trading losses
Ospreys have reported an overall trading loss before tax of £506,494 for the 2016-17 financial year.
- 24 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Consumers won't pay more for food if farm subsidies disappear
-
Subsided air route from Manchester to Cardiff airports could take off for North Wales passengers
-
Growing Business Relationships to Promote Housing Solutions in North Wales
-
'Knot in our backyard' Hirael Bay development plans delayed over notorious Japanese weed
-
Cannabis production thwarted in Holyhead