South East Wales
Active travel law sees no rise in cycling
And figures show fewer children walking to school as AMs criticise progress in the last five years.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Funeral for Wales and Lions rugby player
Gareth Williams won five caps for Wales, two Welsh Cups with Bridgend and toured with the Lions.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
Cladding ban plan after Grenfell fire
Inflammable cladding is thought to have contributed to the quick spread of a fire which claimed 72 lives.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
New £5bn contract to run Wales' trains
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Two snakes found dead in pillowcase
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
First electric bus for Cardiff
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Training cash talks with teacher unions
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Wales Sport
Swansea close in on Potter for manager role
Swansea City are closing in on securing a deal to appoint Ostersunds manager Graham Potter as their new manager.
- 24 May 2018
Ospreys report overall trading losses
Ospreys have reported an overall trading loss before tax of £506,494 for the 2016-17 financial year.
- 24 May 2018
