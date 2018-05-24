South West Wales
Top Stories
Swansea Uni energy project wins award
The university took home two awards for its latest renewable energy technologies.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Video 1:02
Music legends art for Biggest Weekend
Art will be showcased alongside some of the biggest names in music at Swansea this weekend.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Sport Swansea close in on Potter for manager role
Swansea City are closing in on securing a deal to appoint Ostersunds manager Graham Potter as their new manager.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Football
Martial arts teacher knocked out pupils
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Extra £27m for overspent health board
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
New £5bn contract to run Wales' trains
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
- comments
Teacher 'shone laser at pupil's genitals'
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
Safety officer loses balcony fall claim
- 23 May 2018
- From the section South West Wales
'More can be done' on student suicide
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Wales Sport
Latest stories
Ospreys report overall trading losses
Ospreys have reported an overall trading loss before tax of £506,494 for the 2016-17 financial year.
- 24 May 2018
Jones has 'every faith' in Liverpool
Wales' first European Cup winner Joey Jones backs former club Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 26 May.
- 24 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
Town council chooses eight 'super citizens' to receive awards
-
Teenagers 'incredibly lucky' after this late-night crash in Carmarthenshire
-
Organisers of famous Swansea bike ride appeal for charities to get involved
-
Family's tribute to popular St Dogmaels man
-
Tenby beach barbecue burnt feet warning
-
Narberth stroke survivor Maggs' Pembroke Castle fundraiser