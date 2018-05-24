Wales politics
Union stands ground on Labour election
Unite Wales' secretary says outside forces will not change its view on how Carwyn Jones is replaced.
- 24 May 2018
Active travel law sees no rise in cycling
And figures show fewer children walking to school as AMs criticise progress in the last five years.
- 24 May 2018
- 'Time to change design of towns and cities'
- 2017 traffic jams 'cost drivers £280m'
Learning disability housing cash warning
Councils warned their spending could almost double over 20 years to keep pace with demand for care.
- 24 May 2018
More UK flights from Cardiff explored
- 24 May 2018
Caernarfon bypass given the green light
- 24 May 2018
'Skills gap' for Welsh TV industry
- 24 May 2018
Trade unions lament new Welsh rail deal
- 23 May 2018
Hinkley mud dumping concerns debated
- 23 May 2018
Cladding ban plan after Grenfell fire
- 23 May 2018
Self-drive threat to cars and buses?
- 23 May 2018
Suicidal people 'waiting for help'
- 23 May 2018
Extra £27m for overspent health board
- 23 May 2018
Zero support
Ministers urged to give work and aid only to firms providing "good quality" jobs
- 23 May 2018
Healthy conversation
Relationships and online safety to be the main features of new sex education classes
- 22 May 2018
'Less of a person'
Woman upset when dental surgery would not help her fill out a form she struggled to read
- 20 May 2018
Positioning Plaid for power
In a guest blog, Aled ap Dafydd relays talk within Plaid Cymru circles about the need to keep an equal distance from Labour and the Conservatives.
Is this how to keep the health service running?
It may not have hit the headlines but MPs held a thoughtful debate to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.
