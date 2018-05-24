World
Top Stories
N Korea nuclear test tunnels 'destroyed'
Journalists invited to the Punggye-ri site say a series of controlled explosions took place.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Asia
MH17 missile 'owned by Russian brigade'
The flight was downed over Ukraine by a missile fired by a unit based in Russia, investigators say.
Rescued student home after forced abortion
The woman named Farah was rescued after accusing her family of luring her from Italy to Pakistan.
Nigeria troops 'rape starving women'
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Attempt to defuse Dresden bomb fails
Sex without consent is rape, says Sweden
Luther King daughter attacks ex-Trump aide
- 24 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Deutsche Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Australia cat-proof fence to save mammals
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Australia
'Love scam' drug mule sentenced to death
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Asia
SA leader gives half his pay to charity
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Africa
China fines Muji over 'Taiwan' packaging
- 24 May 2018
- From the section China
Watch/Listen
Also in the News
India PM accepts Twitter #fitnesschallenge
- 24 May 2018
- From the section India
Turkmens warned over toilet paper
- 24 May 2018
Features & Analysis
'Galapagos of the Indian Ocean' becomes a disaster zone
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
Why we’re travelling #HomeToVote on abortion
What not to say to North Korea
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Asia
Palestinians face uncertainties over Abbas succession
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
The man who stood up to Mugabe and vanished
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Africa
News from Elsewhere
Iran pushes app with 'Death to America' emoji
- 25 April 2018
Uni hosts 'grenade-throwing' contest
- 24 April 2018
Kyrgyz mayor tours city in disguise
- 20 April 2018
Watch/Listen
