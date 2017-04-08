Media reports
Top Stories
Video
Turkish No voices struggling to be heard
There is a week to go until a referendum on new powers for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
- 8 April 2017
- From the section Europe
Video
Saudi women in ‘silent walk’ protest
Women campaigners in Saudi Arabia are filming themselves walking silently in the street in an attempt to claim the right to drive.
- 4 April 2017
- From the section Middle East
Guides and background
Tikrit: Iraq's city of palaces
Profile of the Iraqi city of Tikrit, known as the birthplace of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.
- 13 March 2015
- From the section Middle East
Is IS shaping Boko Haram media?
After launching a Twitter account there are signs the African movement is influenced by the expansionist Islamic State
- 4 March 2015
- From the section Africa
In video
Video 1:26
Arab social media alarmed by burkini ban in France
- 25 August 2016
- From the section Europe
Profile: Syria's ruling Baath Party
- 9 July 2012
- From the section Middle East
Islamic State moves in on al-Qaeda turf
- 25 June 2015
- From the section World
Features & Analysis
Video 1:00
Human cost of Ukraine crisis in numbers
- 7 September 2015
- From the section Europe
Egypt law ushers in 'republic of darkness'
- 17 August 2015
- From the section Middle East
Video 1:45
Who is jamming TV satellites?
- 17 November 2012
- From the section Technology
Video 2:35
Battle for Syria's media
- 21 October 2012
- From the section Middle East
Video 2:30
How are social media sites changing China?
- 1 September 2012
- From the section China
Video 2:40
Governments censoring the web
- 22 March 2012
- From the section Technology
Russians learn to love the bomb
- 23 February 2015
- From the section Europe
Explorers of ex-USSR
- 11 February 2014
- From the section Magazine
Red Star Belgrade puts tank outside stadium
- 27 August 2019
In video
Video 1:26
Arab social media alarmed by burkini ban in France
- 25 August 2016
- From the section Europe