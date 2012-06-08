Image caption Komla Dumor says he wants to challenge stereotypes

The BBC has announced its first dedicated weekday TV news programme focusing exclusively on Africa.

Called BBC Focus On Africa, it will be broadcast from 18 June on BBC World News to audiences outside the UK.

It will also be available on some free-to-air local TV stations in Africa which have partnered with the BBC.

Komla Dumor and Sophie Ikenye will be the main presenters of the 30-minute programme which will air at 17:30 GMT from Mondays to Fridays.

The programme, in English, aims to brings together the expertise of the BBC World Service's African Service and BBC World News on television, the broadcaster said in a statement.

"After decades of turmoil and uncertainty, a new Africa is emerging," Mr Dumor said.

"The old stereotypes are being challenged and a new, compelling narrative is being written. I am incredibly excited to be part of a new BBC programme that will provide solid coverage and analysis of Africa's challenges and prospects."

Solomon Mugera, the editor of the BBC World Service's African Service, said the BBC already had deep roots in Africa with a weekly audience of 77 million.

"While radio remains popular in Africa, TV is growing," he said.

"Africa is now one of the fastest developing news markets in the world - this new investment will expand our services for African audiences."