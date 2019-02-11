Country Profiles
Profile: Haiti, land enslaved by its past
Hurricane Sandy has devastated crops in Haiti, the latest in a series of natural and man-made disasters stretching back over the two centuries of independence
- 11 February 2019
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
All the world's leaders
Africa's first female president
Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
- 18 September 2014
- From the section Africa
Oman's Sultan Qaboos
Monarch who has survived despite Arab Spring
- 26 October 2013
- From the section Middle East
Around the globe - in pictures
Land of water and mosques
- 27 May 2011
Image gallery
Buzkashi and Buddhas
- 28 January 2011
- From the section South Asia
Commuters and carnivals
- 28 June 2012
Image gallery
Of holy cows and shopping malls
- 4 May 2011
- From the section Asia
Mountains, monks and monasteries
- 17 March 2011
Ancient cities and cinnamon
- 18 February 2011
Media - what people get to see
Online giant
- 6 March 2018
- From the section Asia
It's stuck!
- 24 August 2017
- From the section Asia
New awakening
- 2 May 2017
- From the section Africa
Brazil blockbusters
- 20 February 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean