Horsemeat scandal: Withdrawn products and test results

The discovery of horsemeat in beef products has led to a range of processed foods being withdrawn from sale across Europe.

Retailers and suppliers have been conducting tests to try to determine to what extent, if any, horsemeat is contained in their products labelled as beef.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says 5,430 tests have been carried out in the UK so far, with 44 tests showing the presence of horsemeat. As products were tested multiple times, the 44 positive results relate to 17 different products, including Findus beef lasagne, which yielded at least 15 positive results.

Meat products: UK withdrawals and test results Company Withdrawn products: Test results and details Due to horsemeat As a precaution/other *Information as supplied by supermarkets Everyday value frozen burgers

Frozen quarter pounders

Tesco Everyday Value Spaghetti Bolognese frozen

Flamehouse Frozen Chargrilled Quarter Pounders

Tesco Simply Roast Meatloaf 256 tests show no horsemeat Own-label frozen burgers withdrawn as a precaution, but subsequent tests showed they contained no horsemeat 262 tests carried out. All show no horsemeat Asda Beef Bolognese sauce, 350g

4 frozen Chargrilled Beef Quarter Pounders, 454g

4 frozen Beef Quarter Pounders with Cheese & Jalapenos, 454g

8 frozen Smart Price Beef Burgers, 397g

4 frozen Aberdeen Angus Quarter Pounders 454g

Findus beef lasagne A number of products have been withdrawn as a precaution. See the list here. 491 tests on Asda own brand. The one positive result, the bolognese sauce, tested above the FSA's threshold for horsemeat Own brand frozen 16 British beef meatballs after finding they contain traces of pork 108 tests completed in total. All show no horsemeat Four beef quarter pounders

Eight beef frozen burgers with onions

Findus beef lasagne Flamehouse Beef Burgers 907g

Flamehouse Economy Beef Burgers 397g

Ross 4 Beef Quarter Pounders 454g All tests have been completed. All show no horsemeat Moordale frozen beef quarter pounders Coquette Ravioli Bolognese

Coquette Premium Beef Goulash 500g 43 tests carried out in total. All show no horsemeat Four pack quarter pounders

Four pack 100% beef quarter pounders All own brand products tested show no horsemeat

Iceland says the testing method used previously "was not an accredited test" and "two subsequent tests of the same batch of burgers carried out by two accredited independent laboratories found no evidence of contamination" Frozen Oakhurst 100% beef quarter pounders

Frozen specially selected Aberdeen Angus quarter pounders

Frozen Oakhurst beef burgers

Today's special frozen beef lasagne

Today's special frozen spaghetti bolognese

Oakhurst Frozen Meatloaf 179 tests completed in total. All show no horsemeat Findus beef lasagne Dalepak 4 Beef quarter pounders

Adams beef burger 8's

Ross 4 Beef quarter pounders 246 tests on own-brand products. All show no horsemeat Burgers supplied by Paragon

Beef lasagne supplied by Brakes Brothers Sent 30 products to be tested

Horsemeat found in beef lasagne and burgers

Whitbread owns Premier Inn hotels, Brewers Fayre pubs, Table Table pubs and Beefeater restaurants Beefburgers supplied by Rangeland Foods Horsemeat found in burgers supplied to 13 sites in Ireland and 27 in Northern Ireland, including two secondary schools Traditional Spaghetti Bolognese 340g

Beef Lasagne 400g After horsemeat found in a chilli con carne dish sold in Belgium, spaghetti bolognese, shepherd's pie and lasagne ready meals from the same supplier withdrawn as a precaution Tests showed Spaghetti Bolognese and Beef Lasagne products on sale in UK and Ireland did contain horse DNA. No other products have tested positive for horse DNA Ground beef Batches of ground beef found to have horsemeat Frozen MQ 100% Aberdeen Angus Beef Burgers 12 6oz A number of products have been withdrawn as a precaution. See the list here. Burger Manufacturing Company A range of beef products Testing carried out by Powys County Council showed that three samples of beef burger products tested positive for at least 1% horse meat

Separate tests confirmed horse meat in a burger supplied to a retailer in Gwynedd. Frozen mince product and burgers All frozen beef products withdrawn and removed from catering sites operated by Sodexo. Sodexo supplies food to schools, care homes and the armed forces. Affected products traced to 8 locations - 0.35% of firm's sites Burgers for catering outlets Tests confirmed horse meat in a burger supplied to a Walsall fast food outlet Hungarian Food Ltd 1kg bags labelled as "diced beef'" Lancashire County Council found 100kg of horse meat imported from Hungary labelled as beef. Forty kilos of meat were sold through Hungarian Food Ltd's market stall in Preston and a Liverpool shop called Taste of Hungary. The remaining meat has been withdrawn from sale.