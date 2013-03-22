|
|
- Everyday value frozen burgers
- Frozen quarter pounders
- Tesco Everyday ValueSpaghetti Bolognese frozen
- Flamehouse Frozen Chargrilled Quarter Pounders
- Tesco Simply Roast Meatloaf
|
|
- 256 tests show no horsemeat
|
|
|
- Own-label frozen burgers withdrawn as a precaution, but subsequent tests showed they contained no horsemeat
|
- 262 tests carried out. All show no horsemeat
|
|
- Asda Beef Bolognese sauce, 350g
- 4 frozen Chargrilled Beef Quarter Pounders, 454g
- 4 frozen Beef Quarter Pounders with Cheese & Jalapenos, 454g
- 8 frozen Smart Price Beef Burgers, 397g
- 4 frozen Aberdeen Angus Quarter Pounders 454g
- Findus beef lasagne
|
- A number of products have been withdrawn as a precaution. See the list here.
|
- 491 tests on Asda own brand. The one positive result, the bolognese sauce, tested above the FSA's threshold for horsemeat
|
|
|
- Own brand frozen 16 British beef meatballs after finding they contain traces of pork
|
- 108 tests completed in total. All show no horsemeat
|
|
- Four beef quarter pounders
- Eight beef frozen burgers with onions
- Findus beef lasagne
|
- Flamehouse Beef Burgers 907g
- Flamehouse Economy Beef Burgers 397g
- Ross 4 Beef Quarter Pounders 454g
|
- All tests have been completed. All show no horsemeat
|
|
- Moordale frozen beef quarter pounders
|
- Coquette Ravioli Bolognese
- Coquette Premium Beef Goulash 500g
|
- 43 tests carried out in total. All show no horsemeat
|
|
- Four pack quarter pounders
- Four pack 100% beef quarter pounders
|
|
- All own brand products tested show no horsemeat
- Iceland says the testing method used previously "was not an accredited test" and "two subsequent tests of the same batch of burgers carried out by two accredited independent laboratories found no evidence of contamination"
|
|
- Frozen Oakhurst 100% beef quarter pounders
- Frozen specially selected Aberdeen Angus quarter pounders
- Frozen Oakhurst beef burgers
- Today's special frozen beef lasagne
- Today's special frozen spaghetti bolognese
- Oakhurst Frozen Meatloaf
|
|
- 179 tests completed in total. All show no horsemeat
|
|
|
- Dalepak 4 Beef quarter pounders
- Adams beef burger 8's
- Ross 4 Beef quarter pounders
|
- 246 tests on own-brand products. All show no horsemeat
|
Whitbread
|
- Burgers supplied by Paragon
- Beef lasagne supplied by Brakes Brothers
|
|
- Sent 30 products to be tested
- Horsemeat found in beef lasagne and burgers
- Whitbread owns Premier Inn hotels, Brewers Fayre pubs, Table Table pubs and Beefeater restaurants
|
|
- Beefburgers supplied by Rangeland Foods
|
|
- Horsemeat found in burgers supplied to 13 sites in Ireland and 27 in Northern Ireland, including two secondary schools
|
|
- Traditional Spaghetti Bolognese 340g
- Beef Lasagne 400g
|
- After horsemeat found in a chilli con carne dish sold in Belgium, spaghetti bolognese, shepherd's pie and lasagne ready meals from the same supplier withdrawn as a precaution
|
- Tests showed Spaghetti Bolognese and Beef Lasagne products on sale in UK and Ireland did contain horse DNA. No other products have tested positive for horse DNA
|
|
|
|
- Batches of ground beef found to have horsemeat
|
|
- Frozen MQ 100% Aberdeen Angus Beef Burgers 12 6oz
|
|
|
Burger Manufacturing Company
|
|
|
- Testing carried out by Powys County Council showed that three samples of beef burger products tested positive for at least 1% horse meat
- Separate tests confirmed horse meat in a burger supplied to a retailer in Gwynedd.
|
|
- Frozen mince product and burgers
|
All frozen beef products withdrawn and removed from catering sites operated by Sodexo.
|
- Sodexo supplies food to schools, care homes and the armed forces. Affected products traced to 8 locations - 0.35% of firm's sites
|
|
- Burgers for catering outlets
|
|
- Tests confirmed horse meat in a burger supplied to a Walsall fast food outlet
|
Hungarian Food Ltd
|
- 1kg bags labelled as "diced beef'"
|
|
- Lancashire County Council found 100kg of horse meat imported from Hungary labelled as beef. Forty kilos of meat were sold through Hungarian Food Ltd's market stall in Preston and a Liverpool shop called Taste of Hungary. The remaining meat has been withdrawn from sale.