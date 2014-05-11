The wisdom of barbers
- Published
The trade of barbering is one of the world's oldest professions. The history of the trade varies depending on which culture is telling it, but barbers featured in ancient Greece and Rome, when their shops served as social centres and hubs for gossip.
In Europe, barbers for many centuries doubled as surgeons, blood-letting, abscess-lancing and wound-dressing as required. The trades eventually separated, but even today London's Worshipful Company of Barbers operates out of Barber-Surgeon Hall.
Barbers can range from the elite to the simple, and to their loyal customers they remain valued sources of gossip, information and even wisdom. Journalists love gossip too, so reporters from six of the BBC's language services went looking for ordinary barbers with exceptional stories.
Do you have a favourite story about a barber you've met anywhere in the world? Have you had a close shave in an unlikely location? Share them with us using #barberwisdom on social media, or use the form below.
India: Circle of life
Abdul Hameed is the third generation of his family to work as a barber. He had hoped to educate his children, but instead he now hopes his grandchildren will get the knowledge they need to find a more lucrative profession.
Producers: Parul Agrawal and Shalu Yadav
Dakar, Senegal: The footballer's barber
Some barbers get asked to cut hair in the style of the world's best footballers. Tita de Barros had another plan - he would ask some of the best footballers in the world if he could cut their hair.
Armed only with a pair of clippers and his irrepressible enthusiasm for Senegal's national team, Tita became the nation's travelling barber and a local celebrity before giving it all up and returning to his shop.
Producers: Laeila Adjovi, Loic Hoquet
Buenos Aires, Argentina:
Miguel Angel Barnes is known as the "Earl of Caballito", the Buenos Aires neighbourhood where his shop is based.
Part barber shop, part coffee bar, part museum and cultural centre, Miguel's salon takes his customers back in time several decades.
Producer: Macarena Gagliardi. Camera: Emiliano Fabris
Hanoi, Vietnam: Underneath the banyan tree
Vietnamese barbers have particular traditions unfamiliar in the West, including shaving the fine hairs on the forehead and ears. Dzung, a veteran street barber in Hanoi, Vietnam, offers haircuts under the shelter of a giant banyan tree.
Producer: Hoang Nguyen. Camera: Le Thanh Tung
Lahore, Pakistan: A touch of style
Pakistan may not be the first place that comes to mind when we think of high fashion. But Lahore has a thriving fashion scene, one in which Babloo's well-known salon plays a key role.
Producer: Shumaila Jaffrey
Cairo, Egypt: The barber-surgeon
Moftah has been cutting hair for most of his life. Now almost 80, he remembers a time when barbers virtually acted as doctors, taking on the responsibility for small-scale operations that would make many modern stylists wince.
Producers: Ranyah Sabry, Cherif Albert
Series producer: Adam Blenford
