2014: A YEAR IN GRAPHICS

Interactives and explainers

Missing MH370

Search continues for plane after six months

Commonwealth Games

Body Clock

Rosetta mission

World Cup

Before and after images

Indian Ocean tsunami: 10 years on

Syrian destruction revealed

UK floods: Along the Thames

Typhoon Haiyan

UK Winter storms

Ukraine crisis

In numbers and graphics

Syria: The story of the conflict

'Sweeping change' narrows gender gap

Scale of British war effort in World War One

UK military deaths in Afghanistan

10 key moments of the UK winter storms

Six surprising Ebola numbers

Before and after the Taliban

Calculators

Rent or buy?

Price of Football

Budget calculator

Booze calculator

Features and Analysis

Deadly month of jihadist attacks

NHS Winter 2014-15

Pistorius trial: Evidence

Scotland referendum

Syria's disappeared

Battle against IS

Gaza conflict

Gaza crisis toll

Malaysia plane crash

Ukraine in maps

European election issues

Sugar consumption

Hillsborough facewall

Hong Kong protests

