2015: A year in graphics and interactives

What’s it like to live in space?

How you sleep, eat and brush your teeth on the International Space Station

  • 10 December 2015

Life in a town called Mongo

In 2000 world leaders pledged to improve the lives of the planet's poorest - what happened?

  • 30 June 2015

Syrian Journey: Choose your own escape route

Could make the right choices as a refugee fleeing to Europe?

Who are Britain’s jihadists?

What we know about those who have travelled to support jihadist organisations in Syria and Iraq

  • 12 October 2017
  • From the section UK

London's Underground languages

Zip through the languages spoken along the Victoria Line in video, audio and maps.

  • 24 December 2015

How bad are things for the Greeks?

  • 16 July 2015
  • From the section Europe

The war against ‘Islamic State’ in maps and charts

How China has changed

  • 21 September 2015
  • From the section China

EU migration: Crisis in seven charts

  • 4 March 2016
  • From the section Europe

How one German city is coping with refugees

  • 10 November 2015
  • From the section Europe

Where do your old clothes go?

  • 11 February 2015
  • From the section Magazine

How equal are you?

  • 19 November 2015
  • From the section World

What does it mean to be a 'good girl'?

  • 27 November 2015

Will a robot take your job?

Care in the UK: The costs you face

  • 28 July 2015
  • From the section Health

Charlie Hebdo attack: Three days of terror

  • 14 January 2015
  • From the section Europe

Paris attacks: What happened on the night

  • 9 December 2015
  • From the section Europe

You v Ronaldo

  • 4 February 2015
  • From the section World

Price of Football

  • 13 October 2015

Wimbledon time machine

  • 26 June 2015

Sport Mourinho: Premier League's greatest?