Most watched BBC News Facebook videos of 2015
More than 26 million people like the BBC News Facebook page.
Here is a selection of the most watched videos of 2015 from the Paris attacks to the migrant crisis, all viewed millions of times:
Paris attacks
One hundred and thirty people were killed in terror attacks in Paris in November.
Helene Leiris was one of the victims.
Her husband's Facebook tribute and message to her killers is the most watched video on the BBC News Facebook page with over 70 million views to date.
Nepal earthquake
Two powerful earthquakes rocked Nepal in April and May, killing an estimated 9,000 people.
Video filmed by a tourist captured the moment the first quake hit.
The video was widely shared and watched over six million times.
Migrant crisis
The number of migrants and refugees illegally crossing into Europe by land and sea passed one million on 22 December 2015, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Not all were greeted with applause like these people, mostly from Syria, who arrived at Munich train station in September 2015.
Over 22 million of you watched this video.
Sepp Blatter gets money thrown at him
2015 hasn't been a good year for Sepp Blatter.
In July millions of you viewed this video of UK comedian Simon Brodkin throwing money over Sepp during a Fifa news conference.
While in December he was banned from all football-related activities following an ethics investigation. He is appealing against the ban.
Shark attack
Australian Mick Fanning had a lucky escape in July.
During a surfing competition in South Africa, which was being shown on live TV, he was attacked by a shark.
He made it back to shore unhurt.
The dress
Everyone was talking about #TheDress in February.
We're still debating it's colour in the office... clearly it is black and blue, but apparently some people disagree?!
Otto the skateboarding dog
And finally every year world records are made and broken but in 2015 you seemed to like this one the most.
The Facebook video of Otto the skateboarding dog has been viewed over 58 million times.
With those viewing figures, imagine what he could do in 2016.
