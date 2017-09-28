The best long reads of 2017

Stories that matter

The High Street abduction

  • 23 January 2017

My brother’s killer is now my friend

  • 6 September 2017

Born into a cult in London

  • 23 January 2017

The powerful

The story of Jacob Zuma's scandals

  • 14 December 2017

The time America stopped being great

Xi Jinping: The president who lived in a cave

  • 12 October 2017

Angela Merkel's quiet power

  • 11 September 2017

Theresa May and the triumph that wasn't

  • 20 June 2017

Emmanuel Macron: The boy who dreamed of leading France

  • 20 April 2017

How Recep Tayyip Erdogan shaped Turkey

  • 12 April 2017

Marine Le Pen and the battle with her father

  • 13 March 2017

The world explained

The hardest border

  • 30 May 2017

In the shadow of Red October

  • 7 November 2017

Why is this drug suddenly killing so many people?

  • 10 October 2017

Chibok and the fate of 276 kidnapped girls

  • 18 May 2017

The city of shining towers and bulldozed slums

  • 18 August 2017

Tales from the new Silk Road

  • 14 July 2017

Under the surface

Is a new diesel car more toxic than an old one?

  • 16 October 2017

A 'goodbye kiss' to Cassini

  • 13 September 2017

The perfume scents that could be lost forever

  • 22 August 2017

Dissolving the dead: An alternative to burial or cremation

  • 19 May 2017

The shadow of Islamic State

Secret Raqqa deal let IS fighters flee

  • 13 November 2017

The brainwashed teens fleeing to Europe

  • 15 August 2017

What happens when Islamic State leaves?

  • 5 September 2017

The city fit for no-one

  • 26 September 2017

'I had to pretend to be a Muslim to survive'

  • 6 March 2017