2017: The year in graphics and interactives

Paradise Papers: All you need to know

The facts behind the latest financial leak, from who's been named to who's the source.

  • 10 November 2017
  • From the section World

Is anything left of Mosul?

Revealing the devastation caused by the battle to rid the Iraqi city of so-called Islamic State.

  • 9 August 2017

Seven charts that explain the plastic pollution problem

How big is the problem and why is plastic such a threat?

Election 2017: The result in maps and charts

See how the UK's political landscape shifted overnight.

Hurricanes, earthquakes, war: Who cleans up?

The people who clear wreckage left by disasters.

  • 20 October 2017
  • From the section World

Booze calculator: What's your drinking nationality?

  • 22 December 2017
  • From the section Health

NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area

  • 13 June 2019
  • From the section Health

Tampon tax: How much have you spent?

  • 20 November 2017
  • From the section Health

Where can I afford to live?

  • 12 August 2019
  • From the section Business

Are house prices back from the crash?

  • 17 October 2017
  • From the section Business
  • comments

How much of your area is built on?

  • 9 November 2017
  • From the section UK

Has your pay outperformed inflation?

  • 23 November 2017
  • From the section Business

What is the pay gap like where you are?

  • 10 November 2017
  • From the section England

When is the next solar eclipse in my country?

Crime calculator - what's your personal risk?

  • 7 September 2017
  • From the section UK

Where in UK are worst flight delays?

  • 11 August 2017
  • From the section Business

Richer or poorer? Ask the calculator

  • 12 December 2018
  • From the section Business

Sport How much could football cost you?

  • 15 November 2017
  • From the section Football

Sport You v Neymar: Salaries compared

  • 29 August 2017
  • From the section Sport

Grenfell Tower fire

Who were the victims?

  • 30 May 2018
  • From the section UK

Messages from the tower

  • 12 July 2017

UK News

Westminster attack: What we know

  • 7 April 2017
  • From the section UK

London Bridge attack

  • 3 May 2019
  • From the section London

Manchester attack: The victims

  • 3 June 2017
  • From the section UK

Manchester attack: What we know

Outlook: Four charts on the economy

  • 23 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Car sales: Six charts that tell a story

  • 5 October 2017
  • From the section Business

Inside the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower

  • 28 September 2017

The worst places to grow up poor

Fantastic beasts: How unicorns define our era

  • 27 November 2017

Economic growth: Five key charts

  • 24 October 2017
  • From the section Business
  • comments
Video

How to hide your cash

  • 5 November 2017
  • From the section UK

Has smoking ban changed the UK?

  • 1 July 2017
  • From the section Health

How products 'have shrunk'

  • 24 July 2017
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Who are Britain’s jihadists?

  • 12 October 2017
  • From the section UK

World News

Mexico quake: A visual guide

Hurricane Irma: Visual guide

Six things to topple Trump's wall

  • 3 August 2017

What has Trump said about your country?

Las Vegas shooting - what we know

America's gun culture in charts

Coffee under threat

  • 19 June 2017
Video

Why is Zimbabwe in such a bad way?

  • 17 November 2017
  • From the section Africa

Sport Usain Bolt in 9.58 charts

All you need to know about North Korea in nine charts

  • 26 September 2017
  • From the section Asia

A 'goodbye kiss' to Cassini

  • 13 September 2017

Is Rohingya refugee crisis 'textbook ethnic cleansing'?

  • 24 April 2018
  • From the section Asia

In maps: Houston and Texas flooding

The secret photo stash of a young IS fighter

  • 6 July 2017

Booze calculator: What's your drinking nationality?

  • 22 December 2017
  • From the section Health

NHS Tracker: Check key targets in your area

  • 13 June 2019
  • From the section Health

Tampon tax: How much have you spent?

  • 20 November 2017
  • From the section Health

Where can I afford to live?

  • 12 August 2019
  • From the section Business

Are house prices back from the crash?

  • 17 October 2017
  • From the section Business
  • comments

How much of your area is built on?

  • 9 November 2017
  • From the section UK

Has your pay outperformed inflation?

  • 23 November 2017
  • From the section Business

What is the pay gap like where you are?

  • 10 November 2017
  • From the section England

When is the next solar eclipse in my country?

Crime calculator - what's your personal risk?

  • 7 September 2017
  • From the section UK

Where in UK are worst flight delays?

  • 11 August 2017
  • From the section Business

Richer or poorer? Ask the calculator

  • 12 December 2018
  • From the section Business

Sport How much could football cost you?

  • 15 November 2017
  • From the section Football

Sport You v Neymar: Salaries compared

  • 29 August 2017
  • From the section Sport