2017: The year in graphics and interactives
Top Stories
Paradise Papers: All you need to know
The facts behind the latest financial leak, from who's been named to who's the source.
- 10 November 2017
- From the section World
Is anything left of Mosul?
Revealing the devastation caused by the battle to rid the Iraqi city of so-called Islamic State.
- 9 August 2017
Seven charts that explain the plastic pollution problem
How big is the problem and why is plastic such a threat?
- 10 December 2017
- From the section Science & Environment
Election 2017: The result in maps and charts
See how the UK's political landscape shifted overnight.
- 10 June 2017
- From the section Election 2017
Hurricanes, earthquakes, war: Who cleans up?
The people who clear wreckage left by disasters.
- 20 October 2017
- From the section World
Grenfell Tower fire
Who were the victims?
- 30 May 2018
- From the section UK
Messages from the tower
- 12 July 2017
UK News
Westminster attack: What we know
- 7 April 2017
- From the section UK
London Bridge attack
- 3 May 2019
- From the section London
Manchester attack: The victims
- 3 June 2017
- From the section UK
Manchester attack: What we know
- 12 June 2017
- From the section Manchester
Outlook: Four charts on the economy
- 23 November 2017
- From the section Business
Car sales: Six charts that tell a story
- 5 October 2017
- From the section Business
Inside the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower
- 28 September 2017
The worst places to grow up poor
- 28 November 2017
- From the section Family & Education
Fantastic beasts: How unicorns define our era
- 27 November 2017
Economic growth: Five key charts
- 24 October 2017
- From the section Business
Video
How to hide your cash
- 5 November 2017
- From the section UK
Has smoking ban changed the UK?
- 1 July 2017
- From the section Health
How products 'have shrunk'
- 24 July 2017
- From the section Business
Who are Britain’s jihadists?
- 12 October 2017
- From the section UK
World News
Mexico quake: A visual guide
- 22 September 2017
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Hurricane Irma: Visual guide
- 15 September 2017
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Six things to topple Trump's wall
- 3 August 2017
What has Trump said about your country?
- 23 July 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Las Vegas shooting - what we know
- 10 October 2017
- From the section US & Canada
America's gun culture in charts
- 5 August 2019
- From the section US & Canada
Coffee under threat
- 19 June 2017
Video
Why is Zimbabwe in such a bad way?
- 17 November 2017
- From the section Africa
Sport Usain Bolt in 9.58 charts
- 7 August 2017
- From the section Athletics
All you need to know about North Korea in nine charts
- 26 September 2017
- From the section Asia
A 'goodbye kiss' to Cassini
- 13 September 2017
Is Rohingya refugee crisis 'textbook ethnic cleansing'?
- 24 April 2018
- From the section Asia
In maps: Houston and Texas flooding
- 31 August 2017
- From the section US & Canada
The secret photo stash of a young IS fighter
- 6 July 2017