Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fashion designer photographed amongst her handbags in 1999

Millions of people across the world have flooded social media with tributes expressing their sadness at the death of renowned designer of clothes, shoes, jewellery and accessories, Kate Spade.

Hundreds of thousands of people have tweeted about New York designer Kate Spade - and nearly 70% were female.

About 57% of those users tweeting were aged between 18 and 24.

Young women shared memories of their "first Kate Spade" handbag, which for many came during high school.

'The first time I felt fashionable was that purse'

Owning a Kate Spade handbag was a must-have, rite of passage for many teenage girls, according to hundreds of women on Twitter.

It was my first job and my first real paycheck, and I wanted to buy myself something special to treat myself, instead of just paying utility bills and rent. So I bought a rectangular brown satin Kate Spade bag. I wanted something special, and I got it. #RIPKate #KateSpade ♠️ — Kate Coyne (@KatePeople) June 5, 2018

I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet ,covered in bees , makes me smile every time I see it- it's by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) June 5, 2018

I literally cried when I bought my first Kate Spade purse, because I felt like I was actually doing something right because I saved for it & could afford it. Kate Spade's loss is devastating--sending all my love & thoughts to her loved ones. https://t.co/xA2m1yKPvA — tan¡a (@tahneeah) June 5, 2018

When I got my first Kate Spade purse for Christmas one year, I carried that blue purse everywhere I went b/c it made me like I was a sophisticated, chic, classy lady living my dream in New York City. Kate Spade empowered girls to dream & to find a little magic in everything💓 — Mia Sophia (@miasofiaa) June 5, 2018

my first "good" purse was a black nylon Kate Spade messenger bag. I begged my mom for it. I felt so special and fancy wearing it.



Thank you for making me feel special, Kate. — Celia (@_celia_bedelia_) June 5, 2018

anyway, I was that weird frizzy kid in high school with the old navy tie cargo pants (IT WAS THE LATE 90s) and bulky sweaters. I grew up in Metro-Detroit. I went to college in East Lansing. The first time I felt like I was "fashionable" was that purse. — Celia (@_celia_bedelia_) June 5, 2018

Chelsea Clinton was among those who showed affection for the designer's work.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate's family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

No stigma about mental health

Mental health and suicide prevention have been key subjects in discussions about the designer's death, with many Twitter users noting that money cannot buy happiness.

Incredibly saddened by Kate Spade's tragic suicide at only 55. Depression is a life threatening illness just like heart disease, cancer, or sepsis. There should be no stigma about mental health—only treatment, awareness, and compassion. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 5, 2018

#katespade and Insta quotes

Thousands of people have connected worldwide on social media through the hashtag #katespade.

On Instagram hundreds of people shared inspirational quotes they attribute to the designer.

My heart honestly just stopped. Just had an alert to say Kate Spade has passed away, suspected suicide. A massive loss to the fashion world, truly loved her. Sending love to her family & friends, it shows how you never know what happens behind close doors❤️ #katespade pic.twitter.com/Zr55yGnGqD — JADIE❤️ (@JadeCunnington) June 5, 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hundreds of women share memories of purchasing their first Kate Spade handbag

Timeless icon

But what most fans of the feminine fashion brand have found is that Kate Spade - and her colourful palettes and bright, bold designs - are timeless.