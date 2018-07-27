In pictures: Blood moon around the world

People in many countries have been catching a glimpse of a "blood moon" for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st Century.

In Greece, the moon rose behind the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens.

In a lunar eclipse, the Earth stands between its natural satellite and the Sun.

Although no longer directly illuminated by the Sun, the moon still catches light bent by the Earth's atmosphere. This gives it a ghostly orange, brown and red hue.

As the eclipsed passed over Abu Dhabi, the Moon could be seen behind the minarets of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Viewers need no protective eye gear to observe the display.

In Cairo, the moon eclipsed a star, as it stood above a picture of Brazilian footballer Neymar.

The eclipse will have been visible from Southern Africa to the Middle East, Russia, India, and Australia.

People in Taipei, Taiwan, set up telescopes to watch the event. The total eclipse will last almost one hour and 43 minutes.

