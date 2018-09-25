In pictures: Politician mothers take their babies to work

  • 25 September 2018

The New Zealand PM is among several politicians to take their newborn to work.

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sits with her baby Neve before speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly Reuters

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden is the first female world leader to bring her baby, three-month-old Neve Te Aroha, to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

  • Jo Swinson and baby Gabriel in the UK House of Commons PA

    In the UK, Jo Swinson MP became the first MP to take her baby into a debate in the UK House of Commons. She has said she hopes it will signal a step forward in modernising parliament.

  • Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party breastfeeds her daughter in the Australian Senate in Canberra, Australia. Reuters

    In a first for the Australian parliament, Senator Larissa Waters breastfed her daughter Alia Joy during a vote in May 2017.

  • Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Reuters

    A photo of Swedish MEP Jytte Guteland with her young son went viral on social media in March 2017. She said she wanted to normalise bringing children to work so that parents could do so when necessary.

  • Spanish MP Carolina Bescansa with her baby in the Spanish parliament. EPA

    In Spain, Carolina Bescansa, an MP with Podemos (We Can) was criticised for breastfeeding her baby in parliament in January 2016. Some called it unnecessary.

  • Former MEP Licia Ronzulli votes in the European Parliament in 2010 Getty Images

    Former MEP Licia Ronzulli's daughter Vittoria became famous for sitting with her mum Licia while she attended sessions in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.