Freedom Trash Can: Lipstick
- 29 November 2018
A recent US study suggested women who wore more make-up to work got paid more than other female colleagues.
The beauty & personal care industry is worth around $500bn (£390bn) a year, but critics say the way cosmetics are marketed perpetuates unrealistic beauty expectations.
Advertising campaigns for cosmetics have become a focus for protesters in many countries. Protesters say that the images are too heavily edited and they lead to women to compare themselves unfavourably with the seemingly perfect models.
In some cases protesters want certain products to be taken of the market, for example the skin-whitening cosmetics sold in some Asian countries.
Make-up
"Men aren't judged for leaving the house without a full face of makeup."
Uncomfortable fashion
"I cannot fathom why people wear them. They're painful, impractical and can cause permanent damage to your body."
Home cooking
"I'm fed up of the idea of women belonging in the kitchen being normalised." - Emma
Domestic chores
"Equality begins in the family, so get off your backside and get cleaning, guys."
The bra
"I shouldn't be forced to look 'pretty'. I am beautiful and intelligent without it." - Lisa
Celebrity culture
"All the models have the same body shape, and they look miserable. It's boring!" - Wendy
Marriage
"I believe engagement rings are anti-feminist - signifying that the woman with the ring belongs to another person." - Matilde
Social media
"It's very toxic for young people's mental health, especially girls.They are constantly faced with unrealistic and dangerous ideals." - Roshan
Gendered toys
"All the gendered children's toys tell girls and boys they should only like certain things." - Anna
Bonus object
What are objects of oppression? Discover the thinking behind the Freedom Trash Can and suggest your own object.
America's suffragettes were early adopters of lipstick, in defiance of the expectation that women should be modest.
But nowadays, women are more likely to protest against social expectations by posting selfies without any make-up on.