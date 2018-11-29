Freedom Trash Can: Lipstick

A recent US study suggested women who wore more make-up to work got paid more than other female colleagues.

The beauty & personal care industry is worth around $500bn (£390bn) a year, but critics say the way cosmetics are marketed perpetuates unrealistic beauty expectations.

Advertising campaigns for cosmetics have become a focus for protesters in many countries. Protesters say that the images are too heavily edited and they lead to women to compare themselves unfavourably with the seemingly perfect models.

In some cases protesters want certain products to be taken of the market, for example the skin-whitening cosmetics sold in some Asian countries.

America's suffragettes were early adopters of lipstick, in defiance of the expectation that women should be modest.

But nowadays, women are more likely to protest against social expectations by posting selfies without any make-up on.

