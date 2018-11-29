Freedom Trash Can: A mop

Housework, including household cleaning, has traditionally been seen as the responsibility of women.

Though these gender roles are being challenged in many societies, there is still a social pressure on women to have a clean, tidy and presentable home, with the domestic work often being fitted around a full or part-time job.

In Britain, a 2016 survey found women on average did almost 60% more unpaid work, including domestic chores, than men.

Across the world, allowing for both paid and unpaid labour, women work an average of 30 minutes longer per day than men in developed countries and 50 minutes longer in developing countries, according to the UN.

This means that - allowing for 8 hours sleep each night - women have about 19 fewer days of leisure time available to them, compared to men.

Pick another object to explore