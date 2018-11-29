Freedom Trash Can: Wedding ring
Marriage was traditionally used to form tribal and political relationships, before its modern associations with love and romance.
Now weddings have become big business, with a recent survey finding the average wedding in the UK costs £30,355 ($39,000).
In 2015, marriage rates in the UK hit a record low, with the decline attributed to factors such as the increased social acceptance of unmarried couples co-habiting and the potentially crippling cost of wedding ceremonies.
So in countries like the US and UK fewer and fewer couples are willing to take the plunge and exchange wedding rings, a ceremony related to the Ancient Egyptian's belief in the circle a symbol of eternity.
But it's not all bad news. In the US and UK, the proportion of people marrying may have been decreasing for the last three decades but divorce rates have been falling too.