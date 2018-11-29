Freedom Trash Can: Social media

Almost half the people in the world now use social media; from the US companies Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to the huge Asian brands like Weibo, WeChat and KakaoStory.

In western and northern Europe, more than nine out of 10 people are on at least one social media network.

But following friends and celebrities online and comparing our life with theirs may be making us miserable.

Research suggests heavy users of social media are more likely to report poor mental health, including anxiety and depression.

Young women in particular say that social media makes them more conscious of how they look. A survey by Girlguiding found that a third of seven to 10-year-olds say that, when they are online, the most important thing to other people is how they look - and almost a quarter feel the need to look perfect.

At the same time people point out the positive aspects of social media, saying it gives them a way to express themselves, and it can be a way for people who are isolated to find emotional support.

It has also allowed social campaigns to increase their impact.

The #MeToo movement, which has allowed many women to talk about sexual assault and harassment, was a protest that started on social media and became an international talking point when women shared their stories online.

