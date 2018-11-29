Freedom Trash Can: Bonus item

Our Freedom Trash Can project is a digital version of a famous protest by American Feminists in 1978.

We are asking women around the world which objects they feel are barriers to them living their lives the way they want.

The objects in the Freedom Trash Can game were suggested by our readers and listeners and you can read more about any of them by dragging one into our digital trash can and clicking the button to explore further.

But we are still looking for your suggestions.

Religious clothing, gendered baby clothes and wage slips - representing the gender pay gap - have been popular suggestions - and here are a few others.

Airbrushing

It's one of the most controversial aspects of advertising and social media; a photo-editing technique that is often used to make people look slimmer and cover up imperfections.

Some actors, like Jameela Jamil who is one of this year's BBC 100 Women, tell magazine editors not to airbrush their cover pictures. They're worried it gives their fans unrealistic body image expectations.

But figures from 2015 suggest more than half of users add filters to their social media pictures - so are we just as bad as the magazines?

Family organisers

Calendars with a column for each family member, or diaries that expect "mum" to be keeping track of everyone's appointments - they're pretty much all targeted at women.

It's a signal that women should take on what feminists call "the mental load" - the tiring work of thinking about chores and remembering what needs to be done.

But many mums say that, despite the branding, they're a useful way of managing the tasks they feel are an inevitable part of motherhood.

Feminism

Some were opposed to the idea of the Freedom Trash Can in the first place and others disagreed with feminism as a whole.

People think the concept has gone too far, or that feminism is doing a disservice to women by pressuring them to leave their babies at home and go out to work.

Ties, cufflinks and suits

It's not just women suggesting things either - there have been plenty of men chucking items of clothing into the Freedom Trash Can. "These are physical constraints, just like women's underwear," one person said.