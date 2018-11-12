Image copyright jayceemariephoto Image caption "So, I was shooting this engagement session at a brewery tonight and this dude photobombed us," photographer Jaycee Brammer said on Instagram

A young, American couple were surprised when comedian Dave Chappelle photobombed their engagement shoot.

They were even more surprised when their subsequent Reddit post received more than 90,000 upvotes in 24 hours.

Thomas Saunders, 26, and Emily Eldridge, 24, spotted the comedian at a brewery in Ohio and asked him to appear in their photos - but he declined.

During the shoot, however, Chappelle sneaked up behind the couple and popped his head between theirs as a surprise.

Thomas said their photographer, Jaycee Brammer, had done a great job of capturing the "star-struck and excited" nature of the moment.

