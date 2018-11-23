Image copyright Google Image caption A 21-year-old Irish man died after an alleged assault in the Queens area of New York

An Irish man has died following an an alleged assault outside a bar in New York City in the early hours of Thanksgiving Day.

It happened outside the Gaslight Bar in the Sunnyside area of Queens and was reported to police at 03:47 EST (08:47 GMT) on Thursday.

Police found the man "lying on the ground, with trauma to the head".

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

'Punched in the head'

"A preliminary investigation determined that the male was punched in the head by an unknown male in front of the location, who then fled the scene on foot," a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD said the identitiy of the dead man would not be confirmed until the family had been notified.

A spokeswoman for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it is offering consular assistance.