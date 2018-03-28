The best long reads of 2018

The photographer sucked into a whirlpool

Jacob Cockle would do anything for a great shot, but his fascination with a whirlpool proved fatal.

  • 28 March 2018

Norway's silent scandal

  • 26 September 2018

'I carved off part of my soul to stay with her. My first child'

  • 4 October 2018

The extraordinary story of how I found my parents

As a young man Tuy left America and headed back to Vietnam in search of his mother and his identity

  • 19 September 2018

Miss D and the time of reckoning

  • 18 May 2018

The lost decade

  • 11 September 2018

The blood scandal that killed both my husbands

  • 23 July 2018

'I was given HIV at eight – and couldn’t tell a soul'

  • 23 July 2018

Mother warriors and their Zika babies

  • 18 September 2018

Selling London Bridge

  • 20 September 2018

The murder of a model

  • 14 August 2018

Surviving the evil at Lagarie

  • 13 September 2018

The holiday village run by spies

  • 19 April 2018
A doctor struck off for honest mistakes

  • 10 August 2018

A man who reinvented goalkeeping

  • 6 June 2018

The children shunned for being 'witches'

  • 26 June 2018

When cops become robbers

  • 28 March 2018

The fastest-sinking city in the world

  • 2 August 2018

The radicalisation of Safaa Boular

  • 4 June 2018
Did a serial killer murder my sister?

  • 23 November 2018

The crash that changed Billy's life

  • 19 November 2018

The Last Pass: The story of football during World War One

  • 5 November 2018

The British woman who fought on WW1's front line

  • 28 September 2018

The murder that changed America

What happened to the 2nd Platoon?

  • 25 October 2018

'My husband hired a hitman to kill me - but I forgive him'

  • 4 July 2018
The story of the boys on the ice

  • 30 May 2018

The day Paradise burned down

The doorstep murder

  • 25 May 2018

Don't shoot, I'm disabled

  • 4 October 2018
I made police catch my best friend’s killer - 25 years later

  • 26 June 2018
The story behind a giant ship

  • 22 August 2018

The people who moved to Chernobyl

  • 10 October 2018

Why only 1% of the world's vanilla is real

  • 15 August 2018

Living on a rock in the North Atlantic

  • 22 May 2018

The bridge of desperation

  • 21 August 2018

The king of Pyongyang

  • 16 May 2018

The man who thinks Europe is being invaded

  • 5 April 2018

How two brothers changed a country

  • 17 April 2018

Does Putin's Russia reject the West?

  • 15 March 2018

How Trump hit trouble in Scotland

  • 13 July 2018

Can Italy trust this man?

  • 5 August 2018
