The best long reads of 2018
The photographer sucked into a whirlpool
Jacob Cockle would do anything for a great shot, but his fascination with a whirlpool proved fatal.
- 28 March 2018
Norway's silent scandal
- 26 September 2018
The extraordinary story of how I found my parents
As a young man Tuy left America and headed back to Vietnam in search of his mother and his identity
- 19 September 2018
Miss D and the time of reckoning
- 18 May 2018
The people who moved to Chernobyl
- 10 October 2018
Why only 1% of the world's vanilla is real
- 15 August 2018
Living on a rock in the North Atlantic
- 22 May 2018
The bridge of desperation
- 21 August 2018
The king of Pyongyang
- 16 May 2018
The man who thinks Europe is being invaded
- 5 April 2018
How two brothers changed a country
- 17 April 2018
Does Putin's Russia reject the West?
- 15 March 2018
How Trump hit trouble in Scotland
- 13 July 2018
Can Italy trust this man?
- 5 August 2018
