World leaders have been arriving in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires ahead of the G20 summit.

The meeting brings together the leaders of the 20 most industrialised nations to discuss topics including trade and climate change.

Image copyright AFP Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, visited the Remembrance Park in Buenos Aires which honours the 30,000 people who disappeared or were killed under Argentina's 1976-1983 military regime. They walked arm in arm with veteran campaigners Vera Vigevani de Jarach and Lita Boitano

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured arriving with wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is expected to sign a trade pact with Mexico and the US

Image copyright EPA Image caption Trade issues - particularly with the US - will also be high on the agenda for Chinese President Xi Jinping, pictured with First Lady Peng Liyuan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who arrived in Argentina on Wednesday, is trying to repair his international reputation after the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Image copyright AFP Image caption Reports say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might hold talks with the Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of the summit. Ties have been strained following the murder of Khashoggi in Istanbul

Image copyright AFP Image caption Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to raise the issue of volatility in global oil prices at the summit. But on Thursday he attended a "Peace Through Yoga" event in Buenos Aires

Image copyright Reuters Image caption One person who won't be arriving in time for Friday's opening of the G20 is German Chancellor Angela Merkel whose plane was forced to land in Cologne after a technical problem. She is expected to resume her journey later on Friday

