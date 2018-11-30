In Pictures: World leaders gather for G20 summit
- 30 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
World leaders have been arriving in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires ahead of the G20 summit.
The meeting brings together the leaders of the 20 most industrialised nations to discuss topics including trade and climate change.
All photos subject to copyright.