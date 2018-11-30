World

In Pictures: World leaders gather for G20 summit

  • 30 November 2018

World leaders have been arriving in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires ahead of the G20 summit.

The meeting brings together the leaders of the 20 most industrialised nations to discuss topics including trade and climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron walk with Vera Vigevani de Jarach and Lita Boitano during a visit to the Remembrance Park in Buenos Aires. 29 Nov 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, visited the Remembrance Park in Buenos Aires which honours the 30,000 people who disappeared or were killed under Argentina's 1976-1983 military regime. They walked arm in arm with veteran campaigners Vera Vigevani de Jarach and Lita Boitano
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 29, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured arriving with wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is expected to sign a trade pact with Mexico and the US
Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Trade issues - particularly with the US - will also be high on the agenda for Chinese President Xi Jinping, pictured with First Lady Peng Liyuan
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives at Ministro Pistarini in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 28, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who arrived in Argentina on Wednesday, is trying to repair his international reputation after the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan step off their plane upon arrival in Buenos Aires on November 29, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Reports say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might hold talks with the Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of the summit. Ties have been strained following the murder of Khashoggi in Istanbul
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the "Yoga for Peace" event in Buenos Aires, on November 29, 2018, Image copyright AFP
Image caption Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to raise the issue of volatility in global oil prices at the summit. But on Thursday he attended a "Peace Through Yoga" event in Buenos Aires
The Airbus A340 government aircraft that was carrying Chancellor Angela Merkel to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires and forced to land at Cologne, November 29 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption One person who won't be arriving in time for Friday's opening of the G20 is German Chancellor Angela Merkel whose plane was forced to land in Cologne after a technical problem. She is expected to resume her journey later on Friday

All photos subject to copyright.

