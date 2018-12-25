Image copyright Jonas Jonsson Image caption Jonas Jonsson shared this photo taken from his bed in his sister's attic, which he is sharing with his "father, a treadmill and a human anatomy doll" this Christmas.

Christmas is often a time to visit family and loved ones - but as we cram into family homes the lack of sleeping space can quickly become apparent.

Some on social media have been using the hashtag #DuvetKnowItsChrismas to share photos of their unusual sleeping arrangements at relatives' houses.

The trend was started in 2011 by writer and musician Rhodri Marsden, who invites people to share the unusual places they find themselves sleeping as they visit family for Christmas each year.

This year, the charity Shelter are using the hashtag to highlight the 320,000 people in the UK who "have no place to call home".

One Twitter user from Cambridge shared some snaps of the camper van he is calling home. In an apparent nod to the festive period, the van has been decorated with a string of fairy lights.

Another social media user from London found themselves sleeping in a room decorated with glow-in-the-dark spiders.

Eleanor Binks shared photographs of her mother's "religious room" where she would be bedding down.

She said she was "very grateful to be a part of this very full house".

Many people shared that they would be sleeping on the sofa this year.

Bringing family members together under one roof at Christmas can sometimes lead to conflict. Lara found herself "enduring #DuvetKnowItsChristmas" after chasing her owner's in-law's cat.

Others have been sharing examples of the "ancient artefacts" unearthed while rummaging through their childhood bedrooms.

Many rediscovered long-forgotten treasures hidden at the back of cupboards and draws.

Some took the opportunity to reflect on their changing cultural tastes.