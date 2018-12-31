A wave of celebrations are illuminating the skies above cities around the world, dazzling millions of people as spectacular firework displays and light shows welcome the arrival of the New Year.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The fireworks over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia lasted for 12 minutes

Image copyright EPA Image caption Crowds enjoy an impressive pyrotechnic display over the Marina Bay in Singapore

Image copyright EPA Image caption Hong Kong's iconic skyline is lit up as revellers celebrate the arrival of 2019 in China

Image copyright EPA Image caption Flashes of red pierce the night skies alongside the Petronas Towers (twin skyscrapers) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Image copyright EPA Image caption Crowds catch the spectacle on their smart phones as fireworks are projected form Taiwan's famous Taipei 101 skyscraper

Image copyright AFP Image caption Buddhists light candles to mark the Year of the Pig in the Chinese Zodiac at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea

Image copyright EPA Image caption Fireworks are launched by revellers at a beach in Gangneung, South Korea

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A reveller wears glasses that spell out "2019" during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City in the Philippines

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New Year's Eve celebrations being in central Vladivostok, in the far west of Russia

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A make-up artist decorates hair ahead of New Year celebrations in Ahmedabad, India

