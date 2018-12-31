World

In Pictures: New Year 2019 celebrations around the world

  • 31 December 2018

A wave of celebrations are illuminating the skies above cities around the world, dazzling millions of people as spectacular firework displays and light shows welcome the arrival of the New Year.

Fireworks explode over the harbour and the Sydney Harbour Bridge landmark during New Year's celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The fireworks over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia lasted for 12 minutes
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay at the stroke of midnight in Singapore, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Crowds enjoy an impressive pyrotechnic display over the Marina Bay in Singapore
Fireworks light up Hong Kong's iconic skyline as revellers celebrate the arrival of 2019, in China, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Hong Kong's iconic skyline is lit up as revellers celebrate the arrival of 2019 in China
Fireworks illuminate the night sky over the Petronas Towers landmark during New Year's Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Flashes of red pierce the night skies alongside the Petronas Towers (twin skyscrapers) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Fireworks and light effects illuminate the night sky from the Taipei 101 skyscraper during New Year's Eve celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Crowds catch the spectacle on their smart phones as fireworks are projected form Taiwan's famous Taipei 101 skyscraper
Buddhist believers light candles during celebrations to mark the Year of the Pig in the Chinese zodiac at Jogye temple in central Seoul, 1 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Buddhists light candles to mark the Year of the Pig in the Chinese Zodiac at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea
Revellers launch fireworks from Jeongdongjin beach in Gangneung, Ganwon-province, South Korea Image copyright EPA
Image caption Fireworks are launched by revellers at a beach in Gangneung, South Korea
A reveller wears glasses that spell out 2019 during the New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 31 December 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A reveller wears glasses that spell out "2019" during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City in the Philippines
Fireworks over central Vladivostok during New Year's Eve celebrations, Russia, 31 December 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption New Year's Eve celebrations being in central Vladivostok, in the far west of Russia
A make-up artist decorates the hair of a woman in the shape of Santa Claus during the New Year preparations in Ahmedabad, India, 31 December 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A make-up artist decorates hair ahead of New Year celebrations in Ahmedabad, India

