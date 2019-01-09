Image copyright Google Image caption The men appeared in court in Sydney on Wednesday

Two Irish men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Australia.

Christopher McLaughlin, 24, and Nathan Kelly, 21, originally from County Donegal, are accused of the murder of 66-year-old Paul Taverdis.

Mr Taverdis was found with critical injuries on the side of a road in the Summer Hill area of Sydney in the early hours of December 29.

He died in hospital on Tuesday.

The defendants had previously been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray.

They appeared at Burwood Local Court via video link, Mr Kelly from a prison facility and Mr McLaughlin from hospital.

No application for bail was made.

Mr McLaughlin, who is from Malin and Mr Kelly from Glengad, will return to court in 8 weeks.

The pair have been in Australia since May 2018.