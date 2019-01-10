Image copyright AFP Image caption Nicolás Maduro has served as president of Venezuela since 2013

Nicolás Maduro has been sworn in for a second term as Venezuela's president, despite international criticism that his re-election was illegitimate.

The May 2018 polls were marred by an opposition boycott and vote-rigging claims.

The US, EU, and 13 countries in the Americas said last week that they would not recognise Mr Maduro's presidency.

The socialist leader, 56, has dismissed talk of foul play, saying opponents "must leave us alone to govern".

Thousands of spectators gathered for the ceremony in Caracas.

Security forces blocked off several areas of the capital and other cities, and opposition groups called for pot-banging and the sounding of horns in protest during the ceremony.

The inauguration took place before the country's Supreme Court instead of its opposition-run Congress, which has been stripped of its powers since Mr Maduro's ruling Socialist Party lost control of it 2016.

"I assume with greater responsibility and commitment the new presidential term of 2019-2025. We will win!" Mr Maduro tweeted shortly before the ceremony.

Earlier this week, Venezuela Supreme Court judge Christian Zerpa fled to the US in protest over President Nicolás Maduro winning a second term, arguing that the election "was not free and fair."

Mr Maduro was first elected in 2013, succeeding Hugo Chavez who died of cancer after governing for 14 years.

Since taking office he has faced criticism at home and abroad over alleged human rights abuses and his handling of the economy, which is in a parlous state.

Venezuela is one of the world's largest oil producers and holds the presidency of oil cartel Opec until 2025. But the country is marred by skyrocketing inflation, which rose 1.7m percent in 2018.

Mr Maduro claims that US sanctions also cost the country $20bn last year.

The United Nations says 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2015 because of economic hardship.

Anti-government riots in 2014 left 43 dead, and at least 125 people died in months of protests in 2017.

Mr Maduro told reporters last year that the US was plotting to kill him and topple his government, but did not produce any evidence.