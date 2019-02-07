These are external links and will open in a new window
Temperatures of -40C (-40F) and -50C (-58F) in parts of eastern Russia haven't stopped people getting out and having some fun in the snow and ice.
According to the state news agency TASS, current temperatures in Russia are much colder than average for the time of year.
Unsurprisingly, the trick of throwing boiling water in the air and watching it turn into ice - which was popular in North America during the polar vortex - has become a trend. People across the country have been taking part in the "Dubak" challenge, which is Russian slang for bitingly cold weather.
By Andree Massiah, BBC UGC & Social News and Damien Sharkov, BBC Monitoring