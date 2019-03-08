Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Protesters took to the streets in all shades of violet, a colour representing feminism

Thousands of women and men have gathered in cities across the world to mark International Women's Day on 8 March.

Many used the occasion to protest feminist issues, such as the gender pay gap, violence against women and girls, and abortion rights.

In some countries, women were called upon to strike, while in others a heavy police presence clouded peaceful demonstrations.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Turkey banned an International Women's Day march but thousands gathered in Istanbul anyway

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption They faced off with riot police firing tear gas and blocking entrances to Istiklal Street

Women and men of all ages, races and religion took part in the annual day, which was also declared a formal holiday in the German capital Berlin.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Feminists led largely peaceful protests, like this one in Brussels

Image copyright EPA Image caption Protesters in Paris got political - calling for women to strike

Image copyright EPA Image caption Madrid saw tens of thousands of women demonstrate on International Women's Day

Women in the Philippines raised issue with President Rodrigo Duterte's alleged misogyny, as well as his government's war on drugs, which has led to the killing of many women and human rights violations.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protesters seen here marched on the streets of Manila

Latin Americans also came out in their thousands, including in Honduras and El Salvador, which have some of the continent's highest rates of femicide - the killing of a woman or girl by a man and on account of her gender.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Feminist organisations called for the end of violence against women in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Women march to celebrate International Women's Day in San Salvador

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Women from the Italian feminist movement "Non Una Meno" (Not One Less) staged a protest march in Rome

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some women in Italy did not even have to leave home to take part of a rally

In Spain, unions, feminist associations and left-wing parties called for a two-hour strike.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police arrested women blocking a main road as part of a sit-in protest in Barcelona

Image copyright EPA Image caption Several thousand people also gathered in central Oslo, Norway

