A super worm moon, the last supermoon of 2019, has been observed around the world.

Image copyright AFP

It was given the name super worm moon as it coincides with the spring equinox, when the length of day and night are almost the same.

Worms are said to emerge from the soil around this time.

Image copyright Reuters

The coincidence of a full moon with the spring equinox is rare. This year's super worm moon is the closest to the spring equinox since 2000. In the image above, the super worm moon can be seen rising over the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City.

Image copyright EPA

A view of the super worm moon in Budapest, Hungary (above). The last supermoon was in February and was named a "super snow moon".

Image copyright Reuters

Supermoons occur when the Moon is closest to the Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter than normal. This image (above) shows the phenomenon lighting up the New York skyline.

Image copyright EPA

A view of the super worm moon above the Santiago de Compostela cathedral in Spain.

Image copyright EPA

A view of the super worm moon over Mount Pico Sacro in Spain.

All photos copyright.