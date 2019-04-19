World

Good Friday marked around the world

  • 19 April 2019

Striking ceremonies have been taking place around the world as many Christians marked Good Friday.

Jesus died on the cross on Good Friday, the Bible says, and was resurrected on Easter Sunday.

Images show people taking part in processions and re-enactments of Jesus Christ's last journey before he was crucified.

Worshippers carry a large wooden cross into a church in Jerusalem Image copyright Reuters

In Jerusalem people carried a large wooden cross into a church.

People attend a procession close to Notre-Dame Image copyright Reuters

In Paris, crowds attended a "Stations of the Cross" procession along the banks of the River Seine, within sight of the fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral.

An Indian Christian woman prays at a cathedral in New Dehli Image copyright EPA

An Indian Christian woman prays at a cathedral in New Delhi, India.

Kenyan Catholic worshippers attend a Good Friday procession in Nairobi Image copyright Reuters

Hundreds of worshippers can be seen attending a procession in Nairobi, Kenya.

Pilgrims carry crosses along a beach to Holy Island Image copyright PA

In England, pilgrims carried crosses to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland.

A man portraying Jesus is tied to a cross in Indonesia Image copyright EPA

The image above is from Banda Aceh in Indonesia where a man portraying Jesus is tied to a cross.

People re-enact the Passion of Jesus in Spain Image copyright EPA

Around 350 people re-enacted the Passion of Jesus in Spain's Basque Country.

Indian Christian devotees carry wooden crosses in Amritsar Image copyright AFP

The procession above took place in Amritsar, India.

People wearing masks and walk through the streets in the Czech Republic Image copyright EPA

In the Czech Republic, around 70 people wearing masks and pushing wooden rattles walked through the streets of Ceske Budejovice.

Good Friday ceremonies in Spain, 19 April 2019 Image copyright Marcelo del Pozo

Penitents stand next to an election poster of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. They wear hoods in a tradition that dates back to the 15th Century and allows sinners to repent without being identified.

All photos copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story