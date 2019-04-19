Good Friday marked around the world

Striking ceremonies have been taking place around the world as many Christians marked Good Friday.

Jesus died on the cross on Good Friday, the Bible says, and was resurrected on Easter Sunday.

Images show people taking part in processions and re-enactments of Jesus Christ's last journey before he was crucified.

Image copyright Reuters

In Jerusalem people carried a large wooden cross into a church.

Image copyright Reuters

In Paris, crowds attended a "Stations of the Cross" procession along the banks of the River Seine, within sight of the fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral.

Image copyright EPA

An Indian Christian woman prays at a cathedral in New Delhi, India.

Image copyright Reuters

Hundreds of worshippers can be seen attending a procession in Nairobi, Kenya.

Image copyright PA

In England, pilgrims carried crosses to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland.

Image copyright EPA

The image above is from Banda Aceh in Indonesia where a man portraying Jesus is tied to a cross.

Image copyright EPA

Around 350 people re-enacted the Passion of Jesus in Spain's Basque Country.

Image copyright AFP

The procession above took place in Amritsar, India.

Image copyright EPA

In the Czech Republic, around 70 people wearing masks and pushing wooden rattles walked through the streets of Ceske Budejovice.

Image copyright Marcelo del Pozo

Penitents stand next to an election poster of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. They wear hoods in a tradition that dates back to the 15th Century and allows sinners to repent without being identified.

All photos copyright.