In pictures: Easter celebrated around the world
- 21 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Striking ceremonies have been taking place around the world as most Christian Churches mark Easter.
Jesus was resurrected on Easter Sunday, the Bible says, after dying on the cross on Good Friday, and it is traditional for many to attend services on Saturday evening.