Orthodox Christians are gathering to celebrate Easter around the world.

Followers will mark their faith's most important festival day on 28 April, one week after fellow Christians.

The different dates arise from use of the Julian calendar instead of the Gregorian calendar.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Believers marked the occasion in the same way they have for centuries in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The ceremony involves "sacred fire" appearing from two cavities on either side of the Holy Sepulchre

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Some pilgrims wore a "crown of thorns" in Jerusalem's Old City

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Greece on Friday, Orthodox Christians performed a procession in the sea

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption People throughout Greece celebrated Good Friday with religious icons and services

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Russians meanwhile prepared cakes and Easter eggs on Saturday in a monastery in Moscow

Image copyright EPA Image caption A Belarusian priest blessed food with holy water in Minsk ahead of Sunday's celebrations

Image copyright EPA Image caption As in the west, eggs carry symbolic meaning at Orthodox Easter - like this giant decoration in Moldova's capital Chisinau

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Others lit candles to mark the occasion, like this girl in North Macedonia's capital Skopje

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sunday will be the main day of observance throughout the Orthodox world

