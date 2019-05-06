People around the world are marking the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is determined by the lunar cycle and this year will run from 6 May.

Ramadan takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe the Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this month.

Many Muslims will not eat or drink water during daylight for the month.

Image copyright EPA Image caption People pray at a mosque at Turkish Ulu Mosque in Utrecht, The Netherlands

Image copyright EPA Image caption A vendor in Afghanistan prepares sweets. It is common to have one meal, known as the Suhoor, just before dawn and another, known as the Iftar, directly after sunset.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Muslims pray inside a Mosque in North Sumatra, Indonesia. The country is home to the world's largest Muslim population.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, prayer, doing good deeds and spending time with family and friends. In this image (above), people in Sarajevo release sky lanterns to mark the beginning of Ramadan.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Shoppers in Amman, Jordan, walk past a giant crescent moon and other light decorations.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Muslim students in Indonesia read copies of the Koran on the first day of the holy month.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Muslims in Iraq pray on the first day of Ramadan.

All images copyright.