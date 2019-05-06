In pictures: Muslims around the world mark first day of Ramadan
- 6 May 2019
People around the world are marking the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is determined by the lunar cycle and this year will run from 6 May.
Ramadan takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe the Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this month.
Many Muslims will not eat or drink water during daylight for the month.
