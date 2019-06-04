World

In pictures: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid

  • 4 June 2019
Thai men attend the evening prayer as a boy runs across the floor at the Pattani Central mosque, in Pattani, Thailand. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption People pray at the Pattani Central mosque in Pattani, Thailand

People around the world have been celebrating Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam's two major holidays.

The "festival of the breaking of the fast" begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting.

The timing varies from country to country, with some following the moonrise in Mecca and others using local sightings.

After a sighting of the first crescent of the new moon, a three-day festival is held in celebration.

People celebrate at a mosque called the Masjid at-Taqwa after the Eid al-Fitr prayer on June 4, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Women in Brooklyn, New York, celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which takes places at the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar
An Indonesian Muslim boy holds a torch while reading Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A boy reads by torchlight in Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population
People enjoy a fun fair during the Eid al-Fitr festival in Istanbul, Turkey Image copyright EPA
Image caption People enjoy a fun fair ride during festivities in Istanbul, Turkey
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Yas Marina on the third day of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr at the Marina on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Image copyright EPA
Image caption Fireworks light up the sky on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Middle Eastern and African countries all announced the start of celebrations on Monday, whilst India, the UK and other European countries began on Tuesday
Members of Russia's National Guard line up as Muslims attend the morning prayers in Moscow, Russia Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Members of Russia's National Guard line up as Muslims attend the morning prayers in Moscow
Syrian children raise up toys that were given to them by a Syrian man living in Finland and calling himself "The Toy Smuggler" Image copyright AFP
Image caption Gifts are often exchanged during festivities, like these toys given to refugee children in Syria
Muslims pray for the Eid al-Fitr at the place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso Image copyright AFP
Image caption Muslims gather for prayer in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

