People around the world have been celebrating Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam's two major holidays.

The "festival of the breaking of the fast" begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting.

The timing varies from country to country, with some following the moonrise in Mecca and others using local sightings.

After a sighting of the first crescent of the new moon, a three-day festival is held in celebration.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Women in Brooklyn, New York, celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which takes places at the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A boy reads by torchlight in Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population

Image copyright EPA Image caption People enjoy a fun fair ride during festivities in Istanbul, Turkey

Image copyright EPA Image caption Fireworks light up the sky on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Middle Eastern and African countries all announced the start of celebrations on Monday, whilst India, the UK and other European countries began on Tuesday

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Members of Russia's National Guard line up as Muslims attend the morning prayers in Moscow

Image copyright AFP Image caption Gifts are often exchanged during festivities, like these toys given to refugee children in Syria

Image copyright AFP Image caption Muslims gather for prayer in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

