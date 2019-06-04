In pictures: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid
- 4 June 2019
People around the world have been celebrating Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam's two major holidays.
The "festival of the breaking of the fast" begins when the moon rises on the final day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting.
The timing varies from country to country, with some following the moonrise in Mecca and others using local sightings.
After a sighting of the first crescent of the new moon, a three-day festival is held in celebration.
