Four things to expect from the week ahead

1) Race to be UK PM heats up

Last week was a busy one for Theresa May.

The UK prime minister met with US President Donald Trump, travelled to France for commemoration events marking the anniversary of D-Day and, on Friday, formally stepped down as Conservative Party leader.

While she will remain as PM until the end of July, the race to replace her is about to heat up.

Image copyright Getty Images

Monday is the deadline for candidates to put themselves forward to succeed Mrs May as prime minister and party leader.

A number of high-profile names, such as Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, have already announced their intention to stand.

You can read our guide to how the contest will work here.

2) Assange back in court

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is due to appear in court in London on Wednesday.

He is fighting against being extradited to the United States over charges related to leaking US government secrets.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Demonstrators with masks of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at a pro-Assange demo in Germany

The hearing had originally been scheduled for 30 May, but his lawyer said the 47-year-old was too ill to appear.

"His health has continued to deteriorate and he has dramatically lost weight," a spokesman for Wikileaks said at the time.

Assange sought political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. He is currently serving a 50-week sentence in London's Belmarsh Prison for bail violations.

If convicted on all counts, Assange could be sentenced to 175 years in prison.

Want to know more about the history of the saga? We've put together a handy timeline here.

3) A power struggle for ancient gold

For years, Russia and Ukraine have been battling over a collection of precious gold artefacts.

More than 2,000 items from museums in Crimea - including ancient jewellery, gems and helmets - have been the subject of a lengthy legal dispute.

The artefacts had been on loan to a museum in Amsterdam around the same time that Russian forces annexed Crimea in March 2014.

Image copyright Allard Pierson Museum, Amsterdam Image caption A gold Scythian ceremonial helmet (L) dating back to the 4th Century BC is included in the collection

They have remained in the Netherlands ever since as - following the annexation - both Russia and Ukraine staked claim to them.

On Tuesday, a Dutch court will finally deliver its verdict on the case and decide where the treasures should be handed to.

4) A gamer's paradise opens

One of the world's biggest gaming conferences opens in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The E3 Expo has been running for more than two decades and provides an opportunity for gaming giants to showcase their newest, shiniest, products.

Around 70,000 people flocked to last year's event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sony has had a big presence at E3 in previous years but won't be represented this time around

But this time around one of the biggest names in gaming - Sony - will not be attending. "We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019," the company said in a statement announcing its withdrawal.

It is the first time they won't be represented at E3 and their decision was met with disappointment from some fans.

Regardless - gamers around the world will be watching with interest to see what the industry will hold in the future.