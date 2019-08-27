BBC News 100 Women

Breast examination
Video 3 minutes 7 seconds

The blind women checking for breast cancer

In an innovative project in Colombia, blind and visually impaired women check for signs of breast cancer.

Top Stories

Maria Ressa
Video 2 minutes 49 seconds

‘I posted $60k bail to be here today’

Award-winning journalist Maria Ressa on why arrests, rape and death threats won't silence her.

woman with dog
Video 3 minutes 37 seconds

'If it wasn't for him, I'd be dead'

A scheme in Uganda partners dogs with war survivors to help them overcome trauma.

Haven Shepherd

The girl who was never meant to survive

Senator Risa Hontiveros
Video 2 minutes 18 seconds

Women hit back at 'slut-shaming'

High-profile women are hitting back following criticism of their clothing choices.

Vaira aged 5 in Riga, Latvia, in 1942

The woman who rose from refugee to president

The first woman to lead an ex-Soviet bloc country fled Latvia as a child and returned decades later.

Shani Taragin, 45, a Jewish law teacher (photo by Heidi Levine for BBC)

'I spotted a lump when preparing for my mikveh'

Why female mikveh or ritual bath attendants are being trained to look out for signs of cancer and domestic violence.

Senator Risa Hontiveros
Latest Updates

