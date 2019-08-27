A European human rights organisation says drugs, linked to rising levels of violence, are "easy" to obtain.Read more
The blind women checking for breast cancer
In an innovative project in Colombia, blind and visually impaired women check for signs of breast cancer.
‘I posted $60k bail to be here today’
Award-winning journalist Maria Ressa on why arrests, rape and death threats won't silence her.
'If it wasn't for him, I'd be dead'
A scheme in Uganda partners dogs with war survivors to help them overcome trauma.
Women hit back at 'slut-shaming'
High-profile women are hitting back following criticism of their clothing choices.
The woman who rose from refugee to president
The first woman to lead an ex-Soviet bloc country fled Latvia as a child and returned decades later.
'I spotted a lump when preparing for my mikveh'
Why female mikveh or ritual bath attendants are being trained to look out for signs of cancer and domestic violence.
People should know the signs that breast cancer has spread to other parts of the body, a charity says.Read more
Crowds gather at the trial in Turkey of a man who killed his ex-wife in front of her child at a cafe.Read more
Sean Coughlan
Family and education correspondent
An exhibition marks the long struggle for women to get degrees from Cambridge University.Read more
While sexual misconduct is being addressed, other forms of harassment are not being tackled, a report finds.Read more
After waiting eight weeks for Universal Credit, a working mother from Bangor had to turn to a food bank.
Zoe Kleinman
Technology reporter, BBC News
The 'femtech' label for women's health tech is flourishing but not everybody is a fan.Read more
Ex-Australian PM Julia Gillard welcomes work done in Wales during a visit to her country of birth.Read more