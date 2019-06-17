It's Monday, it's a new week, and while we won't pretend to know everything that's going to happen over the next seven days, we have some sense of what's coming up.

Here's your briefing on some of the most important and interesting stories happening in the week ahead.

1) Will Trump run again? (Yes)

This week marks the anniversary of the day Donald Trump announced he would run for the US presidency, and we all know what happened next.

So what better way for him to mark it than with... another announcement he is running for the presidency?

The truth is, Mr Trump never really stopped running for office, having started fundraising for 2020 as soon as he took over the White House.

But in Orlando late on Tuesday, he'll make that official, with Mike Pence, his vice-president, and their respective partners.

It's actually quite rare for an incumbent not to run for a second elected term in the US - only five presidents have chosen not to do so. We'll tell you who at the bottom of this article.

2) The field for UK prime minister narrows

The next round of British Prime Minister Idol gets under way on Tuesday (there's a lot happening on Tuesday).

We've already seen the list of those aspiring to head the Conservative Party, and therefore the country, whittled down from 10 to six. Now that list will be slimmed down even further.

Conservative members of parliament will hold another ballot on Tuesday, and anyone who gets under 10% of the vote will be eliminated. And then just two hours later, the candidates will appear in a debate televised on the BBC.

You can expect more ballots later in the week too. But after the list is reduced to just two names, the new leader will be decided by 22 July.

It all looks promising for Boris Johnson right now - he topped the first ballot by some distance. Does that mean he's a shoo-in to be prime minister? Well... it's not that clear-cut, as our Laura Kuenssberg writes.

3) Istanbul holds an election (again)

Back in April, Europe's largest city held a mayoral election.

When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) narrowly lost the mayorship, he refused to accept defeat, and the party claimed irregularities in the vote.

"He who wins Istanbul wins Turkey," Mr Erdogan has long said. And by granting a new election in Istanbul, the country's election authority has given the AKP another bite at the cherry.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protests erupted across Istanbul over the decision to re-run the election

There was fury in Istanbul after that decision. People banged pots and pans throughout the streets, and there was anger too from other European governments.

So is this all going to go the AKP's way in Sunday's re-run? Not necessarily. Our Turkey correspondent Mark Lowen explained why Mr Erdogan may have overplayed his hand this time.

4) Africa's festival of football

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cameroon claimed the trophy two years ago - will they succeed this time around?

Africa's biggest football competition - and arguably its biggest sport competition full stop - begins on Friday. Cameroon will be hoping to hold on to the trophy they won in 2017.

As hosts, Egypt kick off the 24-team tournament against Zimbabwe. Egypt are among the favourites for this year's title as well, thanks in no small part to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, the Premier League's joint top-scorer last season.

One of his fellow top scorers, team-mate Sadio Mane, will appear for Senegal (the other one, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, did not qualify with Gabon).

There's always room for a plucky underdog too. Maybe this year that could be Tanzania, who appear in the tournament for the first time in 39 years.

You can find all our coverage here.

*The five US presidents who chose not to run for a second elected term are: James K Polk, Rutherford B Hayes, James Buchanan, Lyndon Baines Johnson and Calvin Coolidge (the last two having completed the first terms of predecessors who died)