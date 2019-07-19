World

Quiz of the week: Can you name the fish which found fame?

  • 19 July 2019

It's the weekly news quiz - have you been paying attention to what's been going on in the world during the past seven days?

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

To try last week's quiz, click here.

Picture credits: Reuters, Getty Images, PA Media, EPA, Tourism Western Australia, Jake Wilton

In today's Magazine