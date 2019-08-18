Hong Kong protests: Rival demonstrations spread across globe
Protests over the Hong Kong democracy movement have spread across the globe, with rallies taking place in the UK, France, US, Canada and Australia.
In Vancouver, Toronto and London, demonstrators were confronted by pro-Beijing rallies.
Hundreds also protested in Sydney's Belmore Park on Sunday.
Some wore facemasks due to fears of alleged Chinese state surveillance of citizens who support Hong Kong from abroad.
On Sunday hundreds of thousands of people took part in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong despite increasingly severe warnings from the Chinese central government.
