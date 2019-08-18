Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pro-Beijing demonstrators are separated from supporters of the Hong Kong protestors in London

Protests over the Hong Kong democracy movement have spread across the globe, with rallies taking place in the UK, France, US, Canada and Australia.

In Vancouver, Toronto and London, demonstrators were confronted by pro-Beijing rallies.

Hundreds also protested in Sydney's Belmore Park on Sunday.

Some wore facemasks due to fears of alleged Chinese state surveillance of citizens who support Hong Kong from abroad.

On Sunday hundreds of thousands of people took part in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong despite increasingly severe warnings from the Chinese central government.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Supporters of the Hong Kong protests demonstrated in central London on Saturday

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pro-Beijing demonstrators confronted them

Image copyright AFP Image caption There were also rival demonstrations in Sydney - here, pro-Beijing activists march through the city

Image copyright EPA Image caption Some clashed with a pro-democracy demonstrator holding a Taiwanese flag

Image copyright AFP Image caption Supporters of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters called for solidarity in the face of "tyranny"

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Paris there were heated exchanges between those supporting the Hong Kong protests and those supporting the Beijing government

Image copyright AFP Image caption New York's Chinatown area also saw rival demonstrations

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Vancouver, a pro-Hong Kong democracy supporter wore a patch on one eye and a drawing depicting salt poured on the wound - a reference to a demonstrator in Hong Kong who was allegedly wounded in one eye by police firing a projectile

Image copyright AFP Image caption Pro-Chinese government supporters were also out

Image copyright AFP Image caption Some demonstrators dressed like protesters in Hong Kong

